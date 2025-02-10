Children’s Entrepreneur Market to give children, teens hands-on business experience

CASPER, Wyo. — A unique opportunity for young entrepreneurs is coming to Casper with the launch of the Children’s Entrepreneur Market. These events will allow children ages 5–17 to showcase their business skills by running their very own booths at local events.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market is designed to give kids hands-on experience in business by providing them with a platform to sell products, build customer relationships and learn valuable life skills.

From handmade crafts to fresh produce, the market will feature a wide range of products made and sold entirely by children.

“We are thrilled to offer this incredible opportunity for kids to gain real-world entrepreneurial experience,” said Holly Shepperson, manager of the Casper Market. “Not only do they get to sell their goods, but they’ll also learn about budgeting, marketing, and customer service — skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

The Children’s Entrepreneur Markets will take place in conjunction with existing festivals and events throughout the year. Whether you’re a parent looking to support your child’s entrepreneurial ambitions, or the manager of an event looking to enhance the visibility and attendance at your event, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market is sure to inspire.

For more information, people can follow the “Children’s Entrepreneur Market – Wyoming” Facebook page or go here.

