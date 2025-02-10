Obituaries: Boyle; Brittain; Cleary; Duncan; Spildie; Weckwerth

Mary Ann Boyle: 1933 – 2025

Mary Ann Boyle died on Monday, February 3, 2025, at ViewPointe Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was 91 years old.

The Rosary will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Hudson’s Funeral Home, with visitation following from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. A second visitation will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at Hudson’s Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Mary Ann Boyle was born on September 23, 1933, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Alfred Daubresse and Anna (Crnic) Daubresse. She graduated from Kirksville High School in Kirksville, Missouri, and attended Truman University. In 1953, she married Charles A. Boyle, and they had four children. The family moved to Lander, Wyoming, in 1961, where she lived for over 60 years before relocating to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2022. Mary Ann worked in administration as a bookkeeper at the Lander Medical Clinic. She was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church for many years, participating in the St. Anne’s Altar and Rosary Society and the St. Anne’s Bridge Club. She enjoyed entertaining her friends and family, discussing politics, traveling with Charlie, and playing bridge with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Kelly (Susan) Boyle, John (Amy) Boyle, and Vince (Monique) Boyle; son-in-law, Mike (Jan) Malloy; her brother, Tom Daubresse and Donna King; along with 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles A. Boyle; and her daughter, Kathleen.

In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

An online guestbook is available at: www.hudsonsfh.com.

Kenneth Ray Brittain: 1933 – 2025

Kenneth Ray Brittain, age 91, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Ken was born on August 13, 1933 in Ames, Oklahoma to Alfred Virgil Brittain and Ruth Marie Long. Ken was always a fighter with strong determination, miraculously surviving Typhoid Fever at the age of three. As a young boy, he enjoyed shooting his sling shot, climbing trees, playing “linkey lie low” and reigning as the school marble champion and top high school wrestler. Ken’s family moved to Wyoming where he graduated from Cody High School and attended the University of Wyoming. He married his high school sweetheart, Kay Hill, on March 3, 1953, and they moved to Casper, Wyoming.

Ken worked at Standard Oil Refinery for eight years, starting as a mail clerk and, once he turned 21, working on the TCU (Thermal Cracker Unit). Ken then worked at Shirley Basin Uranium Mill. Ken eventually joined the Casper Fire Department, where he retired as Captain after 20 years of service. He loved his time with the fire department and on his days off worked part time jobs. Ken was an entrepreneur, starting a recreational vehicle and used car lot business, with a fireman friend, Don Campbell, called RV Sales. RV Sales was Ken’s perfect job, as it fulfilled his love for cars and the love to visit with people.

Ken and Kay were “snowbirds,” spending winters in Yuma, Arizona, and summers in Casper, with weekends at the Casper Water Ski Club, Alcova Lake. Ken served as various officers for the Casper Water Ski Club, breaking the fund raising record at the boat show, when he was president. Ken was an avid water skier, winning several tournaments. He barefoot waterskied in his 70s and continued slalom skiing into his 80s. As a volunteer water ski instructor at the ski club, he taught numerous individuals how to ski, along with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Ken and Kay enjoyed traveling, with trips to London, Amsterdam, Costa Rica, Columbia, Panama Canal, Aruba, Canada, Alaska, and several trips across Mexico and the Lower 48. Ken and Kay also enjoyed annual trips to Cancun, Mexico, at one time owning 6 weeks time share during the year. Ken and Kay also enjoyed dancing, winning numerous dance contests throughout the years. Ken was best known for his friendly personality, never knowing a stranger, and his great sense of humor.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Kay, of 66 years; and his two sisters, Mildred Wise and Carla Ring. Ken is survived by his son, Larry (Linda) Brittain of Casper; daughters, Carolyn Anderson of Houston, and Tammie (Rich) Dent of Phoenix; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his siblings: Jim Brittain of Cody, Debra Lee of Harrisonville, Missouri, and William (Joe) Whiting of Morgan City, Louisiana; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ken was dearly loved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed. The family takes comfort in knowing their dad, brother and grandfather will live on in the hearts and memories of those people whose lives he touched along his life’s journey.

A visitation will be held 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2025 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Casper Chapel.

Memorials may be donated in Ken’s name to the Casper Humane Society, 849 East E St., Casper, WY 82601.

William Cleary: 1946 – 2025

William David Cleary died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 with his son at his side. He had a brief stay at hospice in Casper where he was well tended too before losing his fight to cancer.

Bill will be cremated and placed at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery by his son, Bill, as per his wishes.

No formal service will be held but his family encourages you to take a moment to remember him and all of the things he has done to make you smile.

Bill was born July, 18 1946 in Fort Benton Montana and has done so many great things with his life, it is hard to recount them all. He served as an engineer in Vietnam. After returning to the USA, he made his way west and spent many years working at the Amoco refinery.

He is survived by his son, Bill, who he spent many years spending time with and fishing with. Bill retired in Casper, following an heart transplant, and enjoyed making model cars and airplanes. He also liked getting out to ride his motorcycle. Bill was kind and enjoyed spending time with kids and dogs.

Bill was a great man and father. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. We can take peace knowing he is at rest now.

Sue Ann Duncan: 1946 – 2025

Sue Ann Duncan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully into the arms of our lord and savior on February 4, 2025. Sue was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 27, 1946, in Casper, Wyoming, to Melvin and Pearl McNatt, joining her two older sisters, Melva and Pauline. Sue spent nearly her entire life in the Midwest and Edgerton areas, where she attended school throughout her childhood.

In April 1964, Sue was blessed with the birth of her first son, Ronald (Jake) McGowen, and in November 1974, she welcomed her second son, Robert Duncan. On February 19, 1983, she married the love of her life and soulmate, Michael Duncan, in Miles City, Montana. Through their marriage, Mike and Sue blended their families, adding two beautiful daughters, Angie and Sarese, making their family complete.

Sue worked in the oil field as a pumper in the early 1980s and later as a secretary for various oil field companies in the Midwest/Edgerton area. However, her true calling and passion in life was being a homemaker, a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, and an extraordinary grandmother.

Sue loved spending time in the Big Horn Mountains, fishing, riding ATV’s, picking choke cherries for jelly, and sneaking down to Buffalo or Tensleep for an ice cream cone. She loved pigs. She even had her own pet pig named Schooner! She was an avid collector of cookie jars, and she sewed many costumes. She loved to knit a nice sweater for her boys.

Sue took immense pride in each new addition to the family. She was blessed with eight grandchildren: Keely, Christopher, Kagen, Ben, Mia, Scarlett, Jocelyn, and Logan. She cherished teaching them to play Blitz, Rummy, Go Fish, and many other games, as well as sharing her love of baking sugar cookies and decorating them. Sue always ensured her grandchildren were entertained. They were always busy making homemade playdough and doing fun activities that created many cherished memories.

The 2000’s brought even more joy with the arrival of five great-grandsons: Robert, Hayden, Conner, Dakota, and Bo, as well as a great-granddaughter, Addison. Sue was always eager to spend time with them, whether for an afternoon visit or an overnight stay. The most recent additions to her ever-growing family were her three precious great-great-granddaughters. She lovingly sent holiday cards filled with warmth and love from Grandma Sue and Grandpa Mike for every occasion, from Valentine’s Day to Christmas.

Sue is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Michael Duncan of Casper, Wyoming; her children: Ronald (Judy)McGowen of Midwest, Wyoming; Robert (Misty) Duncan of Douglas, Wyoming; Angie Dorner of Gillette, Wyoming; and Sarese (Troy) Svihl of Muskego, Wisconsin. She also leaves behind her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Keely (Josh) James of Douglas, Wyoming; Christopher McGowen of Casper, Wyoming; Kagen McGowen of Casper, Wyoming; Hayden (Alexis) Nelson of Casper, Wyoming; Conner Nelson of Glenrock, Wyoming; Dakota James of Casper, Wyoming; Bo James of Douglas, Wyoming; Robert (Vicky) Lanier of Casper, Wyoming; Ben, Mia, Scarlett Svihl of Muskego, Wisconsin; Jocelyn Ruhland of Aacworth, Georgia; Addison Mcgowen of Douglas, Wyoming; and Logan McGonigle of Newport News, Virginia; her three great-great-granddaughters: Shevelle, Bentlee and Tenslee Jo; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Melvin and Pearl McNatt; her sisters, Melva Malson and Pauline Wilson; and two half-brothers Gus and Howard Holmberg; a grandson Kyle McGowen and her dearest friend Patsy Wood.

Sue will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her kindness, warmth, and unwavering love for her family will forever be cherished in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A Celebration of Life will take place in Casper, Wyoming, on June 2025. The location will be announced at a later date.

Theresa Raye Lane Spildie: 1956 – 2025

Theresa Raye Lane Spildie, 68, of Alexander, North Dakota passed away peacefully at home with her husband and sister by her side, on January 5, 2025. Theresa was a warrior that had been fighting cancer since her diagnosis in January of 2020. She taught us all to love and find joy even when faced with the unknown.

Theresa was born August 6, 1956 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was the eldest of five children born to Pastor John and Helen Lane. She spent much of her childhood in the south, but at the age of 16, her family moved to Bozeman, Montana and what started out as teenage sadness at being uprooted and dropped in a square state in the middle of nowhere, ended up being the greatest gift she could have imagined.

Theresa was set up on a blind date with a boy named Duane Spildie. This blind date began a love story that has lasted a lifetime. Duane and Theresa were married January 7, 1978 at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church in Casper, Wyoming. Theresa and Duane owned Foote Photography and worked side by side together for years.

They had two daughters and lived in Casper until the girls graduated high school at which time they moved to Crownpoint, New Mexico, where Duane was teaching elementary school.

In 2000, Theresa decided to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher and earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught in New Mexico on the Navajo Reservation, in Idaho City, Idaho, in Pryor and Lodge Grass, Montana (both on the Crow Reservation) and in Alexander, North Dakota. Theresa retired from teaching in May of 2023. She kept in touch with many of her students from over the years and was very proud of the people they became.

Theresa was a member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus in Casper. She enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, playing the piano and reading. She loved gardening and grew flowers everywhere she lived. She was the person that helped when someone had run out of gas on the side of the road and she quietly paid for people’s groceries when she saw someone struggling. She did these things with one request, that they pay it forward one day.

Though she loved the mountains of Montana and Wyoming, she was a coastal girl at heart. Not much made her happier than the sound of crashing waves and the salty ocean air. It could be the warm Florida coast or the cold coast of Oregon or Maine. Those waves brought a smile to her face every time she was there.

Theresa is preceded in death by her father, John Raye Lane and her brother, John Hugh Lane.

Theresa is survived by her husband of 47 years, Duane Spildie; her two daughters, Michelle (Phil) Music of Casper, Wyoming and Melissa (Jovone) Roman of Billings, Montana. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Christian, Hannah and Grace Music and Ophelia Roman.

Per Theresa’s request, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local cancer care or hospice care center.

Billy Melvin Weckwerth: 1928 – 2024

Billy was born in Greybull, Wyoming, to Hattie (Onstott) and Melvin (Bud) Weckwerth. He was four years old when they divorced and Billy went to live with his grandparents, Jenny, and Sam Weckwerth, on their ranch in Powder River, Wyoming. He loved his time there. He had horses to ride, and he loved country life but in 1940, they sold their property and relocated to Casper. There, he attended Willard Elementary School and Natrona County High School.

Billy enlisted in the US Navy at age 17. He served on four different ships: the Rankin, Goslin, Bass and Seminole. He drove LTVs (landing craft vehicles) and worked in the engine room of the ship. Billy sailed to Japan and travelled through Nagasaki just six months after the bomb was dropped. While in China, he spent time in Tsingtao. Later, he served on an icebreaker and participated in a resupply expedition to Point Barrow, Alaska. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Machinist’s Mate Third Class. After discharge he went to work for the Texas Company Refinery in Evansville, Wyoming.

In 1948, Billy married his high school sweetheart, Christine Clausen. Billy worked with the Texas Company until 1953 when they moved to Long Beach, California, for about two years. While in California, he worked at Richfield Oil Refinery. Soon, Christine and Billy decided Wyoming was the best place for them, so they returned to Casper in 1955. Their children, Roxi and Scott, were born in Casper during those first years.

Following their return to Wyoming, Billy worked for a brief time as a salesman for the Singer Sewing Machine Company until he went to work for the Casper Fire Department. He remained with the Fire Department for the next 19 years, advancing through the ranks until he retired as Assistant Chief and Chief of the Fire Prevention Bureau. Billy retired in 1975, when he was appointed as the Wyoming State Fire Marshall by Governor Ed Herschler. For the next 16 years, Billy also served as the Director of the Wyoming Department of Fire Protection and Electrical Safety. Many programs were developed during his 16-year tenure which continue to this day. One of his proudest achievements was his involvement in the founding of the National Association of State Fire Marshalls and the honor of serving on the Board of Directors of that distinguished organization. Billy spent 36 years in the Wyoming Fire Service. In 1991, Billy gave notification to Wyoming Governor, Mike Sullivan of his intent to retire, effective March 31, 1991. Following his retirement he moved to Greeley, Colorado.

Over the years, Billy and Chris enjoyed singing in First Baptist Church choirs, both in Casper and Cheyenne. Billy also sang with the “Oil City Slickers,” a barbershop quartet group. In addition, Billy and Chris sang and performed with the Casper Comic Opera Group. They appeared in many musical plays including “The Mikado,” and “Pirates of Penzance.” Billy and Christine also built and decorated many homes. They moved into the homes during the process of building and/or fixing and flipping.

After retirement and relocation to Greeley, Colorado, Billy and Chris bought a Motor Home and became winter visitors in Yuma, Arizona. Shortly afterward, they purchased a winter home in Yuma and lived there each winter until 2018. They spent 27 winters relaxing with retired firefighters and their wives: serving in their local church, playing golf, dancing, and helping those less fortunate. Summers were spent in Colorado and Wyoming, visiting family members, and living in Greeley with Roxi and Fred.

Billy was preceded in death by Christine, his precious wife of 75 years. Survivors are his daughter, Roxanne Wilson of Greeley, and his son, Scott Weckwerth (Annie) of Casper. Billy has two grandsons: Adam (Jessica) Williams of Colorado Springs, and Darien (Kelly) Weckwerth of Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is also blessed with two great-grandsons: Aiden Williams and Kyler Weckwerth.

Billy had deep faith and a genuine relationship with Jesus Christ. During the last year of his life, Billy experienced several health problems. Despite several hospitalizations, he fought courageously and never complained. Billy was an inspiration to all who knew him. On December 16, 2024, Billy moved to heaven and into the arms of his precious lord and savior, Jesus Christ.

Billy’s Celebration of Life will be held February 15, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Victory Christian Fellowship, 6101 W. 10th St., Greeley, Colorado.