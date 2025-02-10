(LETTERS) House Bill 212 a state smack to local voters; Marshall Plan citation an insult to Gaza; Trained educators make better teachers; Casper could benefit from modern lighting strategies

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section.

Dear Casper,

I am deeply frustrated by House Bill 212, a blatant case of state government overreach that undermines our ability to make decisions at the ballot box. This bill is not just about tax policy — it’s about whether our communities have the right to make decisions for themselves without interference from lawmakers in Cheyenne who think they know better than the people actually living here.



Last year, the people of Casper came together in a true act of community government. Community members, local leaders, and everyday citizens worked tirelessly to educate voters on the importance of a temporary 1% sales tax increase to fund much-needed projects — such as a new Metro Animal Shelter. The proposal was clear, transparent, and most importantly, approved by the voters.



Now, in what feels like a direct response to that successful effort, several Freedom Caucus-aligned Natrona County legislators are pushing HB212 to make it harder for communities like ours to pass similar measures in the future. This bill would add new bureaucratic hurdles, undermining not just our ability to fund local projects but also the legitimacy of our votes. If the state can step in and change the rules whenever they don’t like the outcome of a local election, what does that say about their respect for the process?



The people of Casper made a choice. We organized, we voted, and we made our voices heard. Legislators should be respecting that decision, not working to strip away our ability to make these choices in the future. HB212 is an insult to local governance and an attack on the principle that communities should have the power to shape their own futures.



I urge our legislators to respect their constituents, respect local government, and reject HB212. If they truly believe in the will of the people, they should welcome these ballot initiatives as a tool for local governments to give their constituents a real say.

Kaye Hufsmith Hunt

Casper

Dear Casper,

I just read Ross Schriftman’s letter considering Trump’s plan for Gaza.

He cites the Marshall Plan in an attempt to validate what is nothing more than a blatant attempt to dispossess a people from their historically owned land and reap a fortune while doing it. All in collusion with Netanyahu, who has vowed to act in accordance with religious fanatics in Israel who have no desire for compromise or a peaceful settlement but want the Palestinian people gone.

As a person who has studied history and politics nearly all of my life, I find it insulting that the Marshall Plan was cited for such chicanery and greed. The Marshall Plan was designed to help war-ravaged countries and peoples rebuild their lives and prosperities after brutal oppression and destruction by the fascist dictatorship of Hitler and his Nazi cronies, abetted by the fascists of Italy and nearby countries.

Yes, Hamas and extremists were wrong in attacking Israel in October 2023. I wholeheartedly condemn that. But I also wholeheartedly condemn Netanyahu’s using that attack to obliterate Palestinian lands and ravage the people living there. Refusing medical supplies and food to reach the refugees he created is nothing short of crimes against humanity and there’s no excuse for that.

Now, in tacitly agreeing to the plan to “rebuild” Gaza after deporting the legal residents, Netanyahu shows his allegiance to the ultraconservative factions. Plus supporting the lack of true diplomacy and overt greed of the Trump organization.

No wonder there is a worldwide outrage.

Joe Rogers

Casper

Dear Casper,

On HB0100 – K-12 uncertified personnel, not having highly educated certified teachers in the classroom would be an injustice to our children. Common sense and empirical data agree: Educators who have trained longer and harder are better teachers.

So many teachers work hard to become professional educators. Please don’t disrespect their knowledge, experience and profession by placing uncertified teachers into our classrooms.

After completing a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, I attended a teacher preparation program at the University of Colorado Denver that placed its aspiring teachers within the classroom immediately while completing the required coursework. I began as a classroom observer and eventually moved into two separate student teaching positions.

Following the completion of my initial teaching degree, I was selected to participate in a special program the university was piloting that placed first year teachers into teaching positions at hard to serve schools.

The program was a collaborative effort between Denver Public Schools and the University of Colorado Denver to ensure low income students had good teachers and first year teachers had continuous support and constructive feedback.

During this experience, I received half the pay of a traditional first year teacher with the benefit of having my master’s degree in curriculum and instruction paid for.

Three professors, a school site staff developer and two school administrators mentored me within my classroom during my first year of teaching as part of the master’s program.

I have mentored numerous first year teachers that I found crying within their classrooms at the end of the school day. There is a lot to learn, and it’s difficult without the proper training and continued support. I was fortunate to have so much support during my first year of teaching.

As a classroom teacher, I was required to attend weekly trainings and submit evidence of continued education in order to renew my professional teaching license.

Early in my teaching career, my mentors advised me to make sure the continued education I was required to take for recertification worked towards an advanced degree. Because of this advice, I earned, a teaching degree, two separate master’s degrees in education, and a PhD in education while teaching full time.

My students consistently gained a year and a half of growth within my classroom. I credit continuous education as the main factor that enabled my students to achieve at a high rate. I’m not trying to sound like I am bragging or blowing my own horn. I am simply trying to demonstrate the fact that so many teachers work hard to be good at their profession through continued education.

My yearly classroom of 37 students were comprised of low income, second language learners, students with special needs, learning difficulties, children known as “crack babies,” emotional disturbed, abused and neglected, homeless, and other high-risk children. These are the children that are often known to struggle and fail. I also had gifted students within the mix that needed challenged.

During my career in education, I was moved into administration positions, school-wide staff development, and district-wide staff development positions. My joy was teaching children. I always chose to return to the classroom whenever possible. There is nothing more fulfilling than watching the joy children feel when they are successful.

I truly believe an uncertified person would not be successful or able to meet the needs of all children.

Please don’t make our children feel like failures because they have inadequate teachers in the classroom.

Julie Bradley

Casper

Dear Casper,

I was pleased to read about Casper’s efforts to evaluate its street lighting through grant funding. I applaud city leaders for their commitment to better lighting and would like to add my two cents — whatever that may be worth.

As an advocate for responsible lighting and dark-sky preservation, I encourage officials to consider solutions that balance safety with reducing light pollution. While I understand this study primarily focuses on energy savings, a well-designed lighting scheme can achieve both goals.



Across the country, millions of dollars are wasted annually on poor and unnecessary lighting, with municipal lighting being a major contributor. Empty parking lots illuminated all night, excessive corridor lighting and inefficient high-intensity fixtures all add to the problem. Thoughtful lighting design — such as shielded, downward-facing LEDs with color temperatures of 2,700K or less — improves visibility while reducing glare, energy waste and disruption to wildlife. The new lights in the Old Yellowstone District are a step in the right direction, but their 5,000K lamps create a harsh, industrial feel rather than a warm, inviting atmosphere.



This study presents an opportunity for Casper to implement modern lighting strategies that benefit both residents and the environment. The Town of Lander has spent the past decade improving its municipal lighting and has even found a new revenue source in “dark sky tourism.”

I urge the city to explore best practices from the International Dark-Sky Association and other municipalities that have successfully enhanced public lighting without compromising our view of the night sky.

Alan Corey

Casper

