Natrona County School District receives $589K grant

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District was recently awarded a grant of more than $500,000 for a variety of educational improvements at several local schools.

The grant, which comes from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, totals $589,482. NCSD announced the funds will be distributed to Bar Nunn Elementary School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Crest Hill Elementary School, Journey Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School, Poison Spider School, Southridge Elementary, Dean Morgan Middle School and Roosevelt High School.

Money will be used for curricular materials, professional development, funding more school activities, assessments and evaluations and more.

