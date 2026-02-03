Sometimes tragedy brings out the very best in a community—and Casper is showing just how strong its spirit can be. On January 23, a fire destroyed Farley’s Import Car Care on East Yellowstone Highway. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the impact on the technicians who worked there has been profound.

For these skilled workers, the loss wasn’t just a job. In the auto repair world, a technician’s tools are their livelihood, often costing $30,000 or more and taking years to accumulate. Without them, finding work elsewhere isn’t as simple as applying to a new shop—the tools are essential to even start a new position.

Enter the Casper Elks Lodge #1353, a cornerstone of the community since the 1920s. Known for their charitable work, community breakfasts, and support of veterans and youth, the Elks are stepping up to help. On February 8th, from 8 AM to 11 AM, the lodge will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast. All tips and donations will go directly to the technicians affected by the fire, helping them recover the tools and resources they need to continue their careers.

“Elks Care, Elks Share,” as the organization’s motto goes. For nearly a century, the Casper Elks Lodge has served as more than just a meeting hall—it’s a place where neighbors gather, friendships are built, and support flows to those in need. This breakfast is a chance for the community to show up, share a meal, and make a tangible difference in the lives of people who have given so much to keep our vehicles—and our lives—running smoothly.

Whether you come for the pancakes, the fellowship, or simply to help a neighbor in need, this event is about more than breakfast—it’s about community. It’s about showing up when it counts. And it’s about reminding everyone that in Casper, we look out for each other.

If you’re able, consider joining the Elks on February 8th to enjoy a hearty meal and support the technicians as they rebuild their livelihoods. Your breakfast could change a life—and that’s a recipe worth sharing.

