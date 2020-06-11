Family: Kids Missing Since September Found Dead in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the children they have been fighting to find for months are dead after bodies of two children were uncovered in rural Idaho.

The boy and his big sister have been missing since September.

Authorities haven’t officially released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell.

Both are in custody.

A grandfather of one of the kids told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.”

Relatives of siblings Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV.