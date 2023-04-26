Casper Police Asks Public to Use Alternate Non-Emergency Numbers

Casper Police Department

Effective IMMEDIATELY, 911 services are fully functioning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

However, due to a temporary issue with the Department’s NON-EMERGENCY number, the Department is asking the public to use the following alternate numbers for non-emergency dispatch services until further notice:

  • (307) 235-8233
  • (307) 235-6611
  • (307) 235-6612

Again, please dial 911 in the case of an emergency.

We’d like to thank our dispatch teams for exceptional effort and professionalism in all aspects of their service- we appreciate you!

And a huge thank you to #ourcommunity for your flexibility in dealing with this issue.

