Family Dog Perishes in Mills House Fire

A fire in Mills has resulted in the death of a family's dog.

That's according to a joint press release from the Natrona County Fire District and the Mills Fire Department, who wrote that they were called to the 500 block of South 4th Ave. in Mills for a report of a structure fire.

Get our free mobile app

According to the release, the reporting party stated that flames were coming out of a back of the house. Three units from the Natrona County Fire District and five units from the Mills Dire Department responded to the scene.

"Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house," the press release stated. "Fire units began fire suppression and were able to control the fire quickly after arrival. One occupant was in the house at the time of the fire."

The release stated that the occupant awoke to the sound of smoke detectors, as well as the smell of heavy smoke. The occupant was able to exit the residence prior to the arrival of the responding units. The release noted that the occupant was treated for smoke inhalation on-scene by the EMS crew, and then drove themselves to Wyoming Medical Center for further evaluation.

"A search of the house was conducted in coordination with initial fire suppression and two dogs were found during the search," the release said. "Both dogs were unconscious when taken out of the home and given life saving measures by crews on scene with pet oxygen masks and CPR. One dog was revived; however, the other dog was pronounced deceased."

The NCFD stated that the cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

The release noted that smoke and fire damage were significant enough to displace the occupants from their home. They were given a check from the Natrona County Burn Fund and the Mills Citizen Relief Fund.

"Donations are being accepted at the Mills Fire Department for the occupants," the release said. "MFD asks that you call their station at 307-234-8481 prior to donation drop off."

The release stated that other responding units to the fire consisted of the Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Casper Public Communications Center, the Mills Police Department, a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance, Mills Animal Control, the Red Cross of Casper, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power.

"All units and agencies operating on this fire scene stated that interagency cooperation was well integrated," the release said. "This incident was another example of how properly working smoke detectors save lives."