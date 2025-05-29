FACTS: Homes in Natrona County are Going up in Value

A monthly issue from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows that the average home in Natrona County is up 6.7% relative to March 2024. That's slightly above the national average home price appreciation at 6.5%

Looking at Zillow data, the average home in Casper costs about $301,548. Realtor.com says it's closer to $375, trending up 8.7% year-over-year and that the median home sold price was $275.

Casper as a whole was a "balanced market" in April 2025, meaning supply and demand for homes are about the same, but some neighborhoods are seller's markets and some are buyers'.

On average, homes in Casper, WY sell after 35 days on the market. The trend for median days on market in Casper, WY has gone up since last month, and slightly up since last year.

attachment-ec loading...

Looking at the state's capitol city for comparison, Cheyenne's average home value was up 3.6% in March 2024. And while it is up year-over-year, it's a significant drop compared to 2020, when it was nearly 12% higher. The average home's value in March was $381,050.

'Victorian Lace' Mansion For Sale in Casper Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media