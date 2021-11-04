Evansville Police Pursuit Ends In Glenrock

A police pursuit that began in Evansville ended in Glenrock earlier this week.

According to the Evansville Police Department, an officer was on routine patrol when he encountered a silver Jeep going 13 mph over the posted speed limit. As the officer attempted to stop the Jeep, the vehicle took off.

The pursuit went onto I-25 and ended in Glenrock. The driver, identified as Harlan Taylor, was taken into custody in Glenrock with the help of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Glenrock Police Department.

The driver reportedly had a warrant for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is also a registered sex offender with a long history of running from police, EPD said.

There were no injuries.

Charges of eluding were filed in addition to the already existing charges Harlan had.