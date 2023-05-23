Natrona County Man Hears 2.5 to 5 Year Sentence for Aggravated Eluding, Possession

A Natrona County man appeared in District Court for an arraignment hearing followed by sentencing in Judge Kerri Johnson's court this morning.

Michael Harvey pleaded guilty to three counts in exchange for one being dismissed:

Aggravated eluding, punishable by up to five years in prison Reckless Driving -- dismissed Driving Under the Influence, punishable by up to six months in jail Possesion for the fifth time (marijuana), punishable by up to five years in prison

Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson reccomended a 2.5 to 5 year sentence imposed for counts 1 & 4, and 180 days for count 3, stating that probation is not apropriate for the defendant looking at his history. Harvey has had at least two other eluding convictions along with 18 failure to appears.

Nelson described the defendant's actions as "reckless and dangerous" and urged the judge to consider a significant sentence.

Judge Johnson went with the reccomendation, giving Harvey credit for time served; the 2.5 to 5 year sentence will run concurrent to any sentence imposed on a separate case.

