Evansville PD Warn Public to Keep Boxes from Big-Ticket Items Out of Sight

Evansville Police are warning the public that post-holiday garbage could become a signal to potential thiefs.

"It may seem like innocent trash," they posted to Facebook, but "an empty TV box can tell them there's a brand-new TV inside your home. So how do you not advertise that you have all of those brand-new goodies?"

They continued:

"Don't leave boxes from big ticket items in a pile near your trash can. Bad guys only have to drive-by and see what you have inside your home.

Breakdown boxes to place inside your trash bin or take them to a local recycling drop-off,

If you can't do that, at least put the boxes out on the curb shortly before the truck arrives on pickup day.

Stay safe, Hope you had a great Christmas Day."

