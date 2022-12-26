Evansville PD Warn Public to Keep Boxes from Big-Ticket Items Out of Sight
Evansville Police are warning the public that post-holiday garbage could become a signal to potential thiefs.
"It may seem like innocent trash," they posted to Facebook, but "an empty TV box can tell them there's a brand-new TV inside your home. So how do you not advertise that you have all of those brand-new goodies?"
They continued:
"Don't leave boxes from big ticket items in a pile near your trash can. Bad guys only have to drive-by and see what you have inside your home.
Breakdown boxes to place inside your trash bin or take them to a local recycling drop-off,
If you can't do that, at least put the boxes out on the curb shortly before the truck arrives on pickup day.
Stay safe, Hope you had a great Christmas Day."
