Evansville Pet Gets Caught In Illegal Leg Trap

An Evansville resident's cat went missing for two days and finally returned home with a trap attached to its leg.

Police say the illegal trap was used in eastern Evansville near Williams Street.

"The cat will lose part of its leg due to the trap and was a family pet," Evansville Police said on social media. "Be aware and educate your kids in what these look like so they stay clear of them and report any locations they are found."

According to Evansville Police, the traps are illegal in town. They can cause significant injuries to both animals and humans who get caught in them.