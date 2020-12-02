Evansville Police Arrest Female Following Wednesday Evening Stabbing

An Evansville woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man on Wednesday evening, the Evansville police chief said on social media late Wednesday night.

According to Chief Mike Thompson's statement, police were called to 187 Gusher Street at roughly 5:45 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

Thompson said it was reported that the assailant was still inside the building after stabbing a male inside an RV that was parked inside a large shop.

Police arrived and found a male had been stabbed three times. They also located the female suspect who refused to comply with officers' commands. The woman was also holding a knife with blood on it, Thompson said.

According to the statement, police used a stun gun to gain control of the woman, though she continued to remain combative with officers, including banging her head on the caged portion of a patrol vehicle while on the way to the Natrona County Detention Center.

Meanwhile, the male was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with multiple stab wounds which were not considered to be life-threatening.

The woman was arrested on recommended charges of interference with a peace officer and aggravated assault.

No further details, including the identity of the suspect, have been released.