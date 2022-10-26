Evansville PD Challenged to a Dodgeball Tournament

Oh dodgeball. Either you love it or you hate it. Chances are, if you went to public school, you probably have at least one not-so-fond memory of getting hit in the face with one of those balls at some point.

"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball," the Evansville police department captioned a recent Facebook story.

Yesterday the Evansville police department and firefighters were challenged to a dodgeball tournament at the Evansville Elementary School, and according to their Facebook page:

"It was a lot of fun and the kids enjoyed throwing dodge balls at us. The last game was in the dark with glow and the dark dodge balls."

The post said this was the first time they participated in the tournament, but were looking to join another one in the spring.

