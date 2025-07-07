"Consequences of drinking and driving," wrote the Evansville Police Department on a Facebook post sharing a photo of damaged car.

The agencyy noted that prior to the wreck, officers were alerted to a REDDI (report every drunk driver).

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly proceeded south on Curtis Street, and into Casper, where they continued driving south bound past Ridleys before crashing a short distance later.

"This driver is lucky that they didnt run into anything other than a stop light pole" wrote Evansville PD. The driver was transported to Wyoming Medical Center. The post did not share information about the extent of their injuries, if any.

If you know someone that has been drinking, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

Prevention is key, arrange for a sober ride before you start drinking.

Someone is killed about every 42 minutes in a drunk driving crash in America.

