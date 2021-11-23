‘Erratic’ Fire Behavior Possible For Eastern Half Of Wyoming

Forecasters say "erratic" fire behavior is possible for nearly all of Wyoming's eastern half.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts or all of Washakie, Hot Springs, Johnson, Campbell, Weston, Converse, Niobrara, Converse, Platte, Goshen and Laramie Counties are under a red flag warning.

The advisory, issued early Tuesday, will remain in effect through 4 p.m.

The weather service says low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures and strong, gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new starts.

Wind gusts are expected to reach as high as 60 mph in the impacted areas.

"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly," the weather service says. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."