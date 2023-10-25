EMT and Paramedic Charged with Theft in Connection to Alcova Marina Fire Investigation

An Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a paramedic employed by Banner Health have been charged with stealing property from the Alcova Marina fire scene on July 4, 2023. This per the Natrona County Sheriffs Department Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan.

Natashua Natay, 40, and Tyler Henion, 31, both of Casper, Wyoming have each been charged with one count of theft.

On July 19, 2023, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip stating that Banner Health employees Natay and Henion had been bragging about stealing mementos from the Alcova Marina fire scene.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Investigators determined that EMT Natay and Paramedic Henion were on duty as medical standby at the active crime scene in the early hours of the Alcova Marina fire response on July 4, 2023.

Investigators recovered two copper cups that Natay and Henion stole from the scene. One of the cups had “Alcova Marina Fire 4th July 2023” written on the bottom. The outcome of NCSO's investigation revealed that Natay and Henion used their official capacity to access the active crime scene and remove items as personal souvenirs.

The investigation into the cause of the Alcova Marina fire is still open and ongoing.

NCSO says they recognize how important the outcome of the joint-investigation is to the Marina business owners, and the community as a whole.

"We remain dedicated to a thorough and complete investigation and will continue to provide investigation updates as they become available."

Anyone with information they believe may assist in either investigation is encouraged to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at (307) 577-8477 or www.crime-stoppers.com.

