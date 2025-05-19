Emergency fund renamed in memory of former CC employee

Casper College News Release: Lisa S. Icenogle

The Casper College Cares Student Emergency Fund has been renamed the David Dutton Student Emergency Fund in memory of Casper College Enterprise Software Administrator David Dutton.

After his death on Dec. 12, 2024, Casper College Information Technology Department colleague, Kathy Chong, approached the Casper College Foundation about establishing an emergency support fund in memory of Dutton. Since a fund already existed for that purpose, it was decided to rename it, while keeping its mission the same: to help Casper College students in need.

The original fund was created during the pandemic to help Casper College students “ … who found themselves without a job, going to school virtually from home, and trying to figure out how to put food on the table and pay all their monthly bills,” said then Foundation Executive Director Denise Bressler.

Since its inception in April 2020, the fund has continued to help Casper College students in need in various areas.

“David was an outstanding co-worker and always willing to help anyone with a computer problem. It is fitting that this student emergency fund is now named after him,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement.