Sir Elton John to Go ‘Mile High’ on Farewell Tour with Denver Concert

If you thought your chance to see the legend, Elton John, in Denver before he quits touring was a "no-go," say hello to your yellow brick road.

Due to the fact that the Houston Astros are a great baseball team, Sir Elton will be playing where the Stanley Cup Champions play, Ball Arena. Call it "serendipity," but it's all true and the show is coming soon.

You may have heard about that crazy-long 18 inning MLB playoff game on Saturday, October 15, 2022, where the Houston Astros ended up beating the Seattle Mariners 1-0. That win, meant that thousands of people were refunded the cost of tickets they paid for to see Elton John in Houston on November 4.

WHY THE CANCELATION IN HOUSTON?

The Houston Astros have now advanced into the American League Championship Series; that's where the Elton John cancelation comes in. If the Astros advance to the World Series, and that series needs a game 6, it will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston on November 4, the same date and venue for Elton John.

It's above a lot of people's pay-grades to know how/why Denver's Ball Arena was chosen to host a last-minute stop on Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, but ours is not to ask; let's be thankful for the opportunity, as now, it's time for fans of Elton John to scramble to get their tickets for the Denver show.

ELTON JOHN IN DENVER NOVEMBER 4, 2022

