Elk Fire continues to spread; containment drops

CASPER, Wyo. — The Elk Fire grew by nearly 3,500 acres on Saturday as the containment percentage took a hit.

At time of publication, the Elk Fire spans roughly 87,805 acres, up 3,477 acres from Saturday morning. The fire is now only 28% contained, down from the 32% containment firefighters held the day prior.

Moving forward, crews on the northern side of the fire will patrol along the dozer-constructed fire lines watching for any hot spots, stopping fire progression and clearing and chipping debris along the 144 Road.

Crews working along the contained eastern side of the fire are finding very few remaining hot spots.

The south side of the fire remains the top priority, as the fire has been steadily progressing in that direction. Fire activity was minimal overnight as crews worked around structures along the Red Grade Road to make improvements. The Red Grade Road in particular has been a point of emphasis for firefighters.

“When we’re looking at the big picture to determine where we’ll have the best chance of success in catching this fire, on the south and southwest ends of the fire, that’s the Red Grade Road,” Elk Fire public information officer Kristie Thompson told Oil City News.

On Sunday, firing operations south of the main fire are ongoing to reduce fuels and increase fire lines as firefighters work their way south to Red Grade Road.

Helicopters made numerous retardant drops yesterday around communication infrastructure, dozer firelines, hunting camps and cabins.

“We will continue to look south to Story and to communication sites in the area,” Elk Fire incident commander Casey Cheesbrough said. “We have been successful so far by being proactive, and we will continue to operate that way.”

Today, 13 aircraft are available to assist with firing operations. However, heavy smoke and low visibility may limit their ability to fly, Cheesbrough said.

Crews are ready to advance in the Burgess Junction area, but the favorable weather is keeping the fire activity low. Heavy equipment and hand crews will continue to widen and clear the areas along the Forest Service Road 15, preparing it for future firing operations should that become necessary.

The National Weather Service predicts lower temperatures and a light northerly wind in area of the Elk Fire in the coming days, and emergency personnel expect the conditions to result in another day of moderate fire growth.

There are currently 13 aircraft, 17 crews, 70 engines, eight dozers, 17 water tenders, five masticators, eight skidders, five feller bunchers and a processor being used to combat the wildfire.