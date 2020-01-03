Elderly Woman Unaccounted for After Natrona County House Fire

An elderly woman has not been located after her home caught fire Thursday, authorities announced Friday morning.

Her name has not been released pending notification of family members, according to Investigator Taylor Courtney of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

During a news briefing Friday, Courtney told reporters that authorities were called to a ranch house off of Dry Creek Road near the Rattlesnake Range in the western part of the county shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday for a report of a structure fire.

Courtney said the initial report described the incident as an explosion, but authorities believe the scene is more consistent with a structure fire. The man who made the report had to drive to a neighboring ranch to call authorities.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Natrona County Fire District.

Further details were not immediately released.