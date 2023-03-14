A 42-year-old Casper man is dead after a reported snowmobiling accident in Teton County.

That's according to a Facebook post from Teton County Search and Rescue.

According to the post, TCSAR received a call about "a snowmobiler who had been trapped under his machine in deep snow."

Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the scene via snowmobiles and helicopters.

According to the Facebook post, a 42-year-old Casper man and his partner were riding snowmobiles on the Togwotee Pass, near the X Trail. The two became separated and lost sight of each other.

"The partner eventually found the man from Casper pinned under his sled in the snow," the Facebook post stated. "The partner was able to send out an SOS alert on a satellite device, which mobilized first responders."

TCSAR arrived on the scene, as did Teton County Sheriff Deputies and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS responders.

"Once on scene, it was determined that the patient was deceased and that the cause of the accident was not avalanche-related," the post revealed.

SVI News reported that the deceased man's name is Joshua Holder. A cause of death has not yet been determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.

"TCSAR extends its sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends, and wishes to thank the cooperating agencies for the response," the post concluded.