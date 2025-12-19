The Bureau of Land Management has approved the Dry Piney helium and carbon sequestration project, planned on public, private, and state lands near LaBarge in Sublette County. Developed by Blue Spruce Operating, LLC, the project is expected to produce over 800 million cubic feet of helium per year from subsurface mineral estates.

Blue Spruce will construct a helium plant to separate helium from raw natural gas streams and produce saleable methane and helium products. Helium plants are crucial because helium is a non-renewable resource with unique properties—extremely cold, inert, and light—that cannot be replaced in key high-tech applications. Without helium plants, vital industries including healthcare, technology, and space exploration would face critical supply disruptions, as helium escapes Earth's atmosphere if not captured.

Why Helium Matters:

Cryogenics & Superconductivity: Liquid helium’s ultra-low boiling point is essential for cooling superconducting magnets in MRI machines, particle accelerators, and quantum computers.

Semiconductor Manufacturing: Helium is used as an inert gas and for temperature control in microchip production, a demand growing rapidly with AI development.

Space Exploration: Helium pressurizes the fuel tanks of liquid-fueled rockets, supporting space missions.

Industrial & Research Uses: It serves as a non-flammable shield in welding, a lifting gas for balloons, a protective atmosphere in fiber optics, and for leak detection.

The Dry Piney project includes nine gas production wells, access roads, buried pipelines, a natural gas residue sales pipeline, and an acid-gas injection facility to permanently sequester carbon deep underground. Commercial operations are expected to begin in summer 2028.

