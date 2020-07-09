Natrona County prosecutors say a man was extremely intoxicated when he crashed a truck into a building in late June.

Jason Hart is charged with DUI - fourth or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance and driving under suspension.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Natrona County District Court, a Mills police officer was parked at the Maverik gas station there at 10:40 a.m. June 28 when he saw a blue Ford diesel truck speed by. The truck was also emitting black exhaust.

The officer got in his patrol car and attempted to catch up to the truck. After traveling for a bit, the officer saw several cars stopped and people were running across the highway. The officer also saw the truck with its front end inside a building.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he heard the driver, later identified as Hart, attempt to start the vehicle. The officer opened the driver's door and pulled Hart out by his arm, the affidavit states. The officer also smelled alcohol coming from Hart.

The affidavit states that Hart was placed in custody and put in the back of a patrol vehicle. Hart allegedly had marijuana in his pocket when he was arrested.

According to the affidavit, Hart told the officer that he'd had "a lot" of alcohol and "more than I can count."

Hart reportedly told investigators that he'd been drinking at his home in Mills when he went to visit a friend. He said began drinking at 7 a.m. and drank the night before.

When he arrived at the Natrona County Detention Center, Hart took a breathalyzer which yielded a .21%, court documents say. The legal limit to drive in Wyoming is .08%.