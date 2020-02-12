Mills Man Denies Abusing Baby; Brain Injuries Could Be Long Term

A Mills man pleaded not guilty to aggravated child abuse in an October incident that allegedly left an infant, born in 2019, with brain injuries.

Tyrell Dean Wimer entered the plea in Natrona County District Court Tuesday morning. Aggravated child abuse is punishable by up to 25 years behind bars. Wimer appeared in court free on bond.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Mills police detective was called to the Wyoming Medical Center for reported child abuse on Oct. 8.

Nurses told the detective that the baby had a fractured skull, broken right arm and bruising throughout his body, the affidavit says.

A woman in the ER said she and her husband had a dispute the previous weekend so she took her children and moved in with Wimer.

The day before, the woman went to work and left Wimer to care for the baby. At some point, the affidavit says, Wimer sent her a text message saying the baby was chasing the dog and hurt his arm. The woman came home, checked the baby at roughly 4 a.m., noticed the bruising and took the baby to the emergency room, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, the baby had to be flown to Denver Children's Hospital due to the extent of his injuries. The baby suffered a skull fracture as a result of blunt force trauma. His brain also sustained lacerations and was bruised, along with showing signs of being starved for oxygen.

Medical personnel advised that the baby's brain injuries could result in long term disabilities.

On Nov. 1, Wimer spoke with detectives and told them that he didn't know if he hit the baby and that the baby's head injury could have been the result of the baby bumping his head on a door or that he may have stepped on the baby.

Doctors disagreed and told police that the baby's injuries could only be intentionally inflicted.