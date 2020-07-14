Man Accused of Raping Mills Woman in Her Home

A Natrona County man could face up to 50 years behind bars in connection to allegations that he raped a Mills woman in her home early last year.

According to documents filed this week, Zachary Lee Bryan is charged with first-degree sexual assault in Natrona County District Court.

An affidavit of probable cause states that Bryan and the alleged victim had been in a romantic relationship at some point prior to the assault.

According to the affidavit, Bryan went to the woman's apartment on January 23, 2019 after his former supervisor purchased candy from her daughter through Bryan, who was apparently at home under the guise to pick up the candy.

The affidavit states the woman invited Bryan into the home. He reportedly followed her through the garage and into a hallway.

At that point, Bryan allegedly pushed the woman against the wall and started to kiss her.

According to the affidavit, the woman was crying and pleading with Bryan to stop assaulting her, but he ignored and raped her.

Following the assault, Bryan allegedly told the victim, "You don't love me anymore, do you," the affidavit states. The woman responded, "You need to leave."

The affidavit states the woman told police that she thought Bryan was high on methamphetamine at the time of the alleged assault.

The woman went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam. Evidence from the exam was sent to the Wyoming State Crime Lab. In January this year, Mills police received confirmation that DNA taken from the exam matched Bryan.

Mills police called Bryan and asked that he come in for an interview. Bryan said he was out of town but we contact police when he was back in the area, the affidavit states. Bryan allegedly never reached back out.