Driver Cited After Hitting School Bus Full of Kids in Cheyenne

No injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a car hit a school bus carrying 44 students and staff from Prairie Wind Elementary School in north Cheyenne, officials say.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Gardenia Drive.

"The driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Yellowstone Road and made an illegal left turn onto Gardenia Drive," police spokeswoman Alex Farkas told KGAB Radio.

"The vehicle failed to yield and collided with a school bus traveling north through the intersection," she added.

Laramie County School District 1 says the students and staff, who were on a field trip, boarded a second bus and proceeded to their destination.

"At that time, families were notified," the district said in a news release.

Farkas says both drivers were cooperative and remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

She says the driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to yield at a left turn.

