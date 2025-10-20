The Doctor Will See You Now, Emily Tutt Returns to Casper

Banner Health has announced the addition of Emily Tutt, DO, to its medical team in Casper. Dr. Tutt brings a broad range of medical training, international experience, and a strong appreciation for Wyoming’s outdoor lifestyle to her new role serving local patients.

A native of Austin, Texas, Dr. Tutt earned her medical degree from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth. She later completed her family medicine residency through the University of Wyoming program in Casper, graduating in 2024. After a short period of practice in Texas, she chose to return to Wyoming, drawn by both the mountains and the community.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Wyoming and to join the Banner Health team,” Dr. Tutt said. “There’s something special about being just 30 minutes from a mountain or canyon. Being outdoors is part of life here.”

Dr. Tutt’s interest in medicine began in high school after seeing a Doctors Without Borders poster. That early inspiration led her to pursue global health opportunities, including wheelchair research in Kenya, street medicine in Mexico, and an obstetrics and pediatrics rotation in Malawi — experiences she describes as “transformative.”

As a doctor of osteopathic medicine, Dr. Tutt provides full-spectrum primary care with specialized training in the musculoskeletal system. She offers osteopathic manipulative treatment, using hands-on techniques to support overall health and wellness. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

Dr. Emily Tutt, Photo Courtesy Banner Health

“I love primary care because it lets me stay connected to every part of medicine and care for patients through all stages of life,” she said. “I take pride in helping people understand their health, with a strong focus on lifestyle and preventive care.”

Dr. Tutt treats patients of all ages — from newborns to seniors — and is fluent in Spanish. She is dedicated to providing open, affirming care to people from all backgrounds and views practicing rural medicine in Wyoming as a form of global service, emphasizing compassion and resourcefulness.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Tutt enjoys rock climbing and cross-country skiing, often alongside her red heeler, Ruby — a lifestyle that mirrors her passion for the outdoors and wellness.

Dr. Tutt is now accepting patients at Banner Health Clinic, located at 3632 American Way in Casper. Appointments can be made by calling 307-234-6765 or clicking here.

