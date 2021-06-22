A downtown Casper business was burglarized — again.

Earlier this month, two burglars broke into Platte Hemp Company during the middle of the night.

And it appears to have happened again.

Platte Hemp Company shared the surveillance video of a break-in early Sunday morning. In the video, the two thieves break a window, enter and steal something off the shelf.

For reasons unknown, one of the thieves decides to kick a glass counter.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer said it's unknown of the two break-ins are related. She issued the following written statement to K2 Radio News:

Officers responded to a business located at the 100 block of East Midwest Ave for a report of a security alarm on June 20th, 2021, shortly before 4:00am. Upon arrival officers observed a broken window as well as several missing items. Officers searched the store and surrounding area and did not find any suspected individuals. This burglary is being actively investigated by detectives with the Casper Police Department. It has not yet been determined if this incident is related to another burglary at this business that occurred on June 4th. Anyone with information on either incident is encouraged to call the Casper Police Department and leave a message for Detective Bowman. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or visiting crime-stoppers.com.

The Casper Police Department can be reached at 307-258-8278.

You can watch the surveillance footage, courtesy of Platte Hemp Company, below: