VIDEO: Help Find These Downtown Casper Burglars

A downtown Casper business was burglarized early Friday morning and now police and the owners need the public's help and finding the burglars.

K2 Radio received surveillance footage from the company (below) that shows the burglars enter Platte Hemp Company shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.

They apparently try to bang on a window with some sort of object in the minutes leading up to breaking in. Seconds after they enter, an alarm sounds.

Though the footage is blurry, if you recognize either of the two individuals in the video, call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

It's safe to say officers would like to speak with them.