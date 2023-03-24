A Casper man appeared in Natrona County District Court for a change of plea hearing today, March 24.

Levi Marvin Howard Kellick, 18, was looking at nine counts: six counts of burglary, one count of property destruction and defacement, grand theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

However, in a plea deal between his Pubilc Defender and the District Attorney, Kellick will plead guilty to count seven and nine: property destruction and defacement, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punsihable by up to 10 years in prison.

The prosecutor has agreed to dismiss the other charges and allow the two remaining counts to run currently.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.

The series of burglary incidents related to the charges took place between September and October last year. There were two other conspirators, John Craddock, and Jesse Morgan.

They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said at their initial court appearances.

John Craddock, 18, pleaded guilty earlier in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jesse Morgan, 18, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary, the latter punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

