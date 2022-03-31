According to a post by the Casper Police Department, an electrical pole was hit in an apparent hit and run at 6th Street and Conwell, with an unclear timeline for when repairs will be completed.

Get our free mobile app

Rocky Mountain Power's website lists information about the outage, stating that it was first reported at 12:26 p.m., was originally estimated to be restored by 3:30 p.m. but has since been changed to "assessing," currently affects 103 customers after initially stating only one customer was impacted and was the result of a vehicle accident.

Traffic is being diverted in the area, with police advising people to take an alternate route.

Rebekah Ladd, public information officer with the Casper Police Department said there is no further information for them to release at this time, with the cause of the accident or who was involved still unclear.