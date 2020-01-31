Two NC Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

A couple of Natrona County High School Athletes signed college letters of intent on Thursday. Nathan Hawley is going to Casper College to play soccer and is the very first T-Bird signee in that sport that will debut in the fall. Hawley is 6-1 and will play the center-mid position. He'll always be remembered as the first recruit for new Casper College coach Ben McArthur.

Parker Mooren will be headed to Chadron State in Nebraska for track and field. After starting for the NC volleyball team, Mooren has made a mark in the indoor track season taking 3rd in the 200-meter dash in last weeks Gillette meet and also ran on the Fillies 1600 sprint medley that took 2nd. Chadron has always recruited Wyoming in athletes in every single sport and this year's Eagle track team features 6 athletes from the state.