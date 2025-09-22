The Dollar Lake Fire continues to burn in the Bridger Teton National Forest, now at an estimated 19,470 acres. Recent moisture over the Dollar Lake Fire has also helped to moderate fire behavior, the fire is now 63% contained.

Crews, however, are now adjusting tactics to fight this fire based on several critical factors, including the extremely high risk to firefighters' safety.

The edges of this fire are in steep, mostly inaccessible terrain that would require ropes and climbing gear to reach. If someone were to get injured, medical extraction times are estimated at six to eight hours.

Also, the area is full of dead trees that pose significant hazards to personnel on the ground. Aircraft would be heavily relied upon for support in this terrain, increasing exposure and risk to pilots.

The Bridger Wilderness has vast granite ridges that are bare of vegetation, and mixed conifer stands that lack continuity, which naturally limits the potential for fire spread. Forest Service officials say containment lines have been constructed where allowed using a combination of mechanical methods (such as dozer lines) and hand lines dug by crews.

If fire activity within the wilderness changes and moves beyond these constructed lines or natural containment features, crews are prepared to engage.

Fire conditions will continue to be closely monitored using a variety of methods, including Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) flights, National Infrared Operations (NIROPS), infrared unmanned aircraft systems (IR UAS), and low-level helicopter reconnaissance flights.

In other areas of the fire almost all the suppression repairs have been completed including dozer line and hand line rehabilitation, masticator work and all chipping operations. There is a small amount of repair still being done on the 680 road and in the Oscar/Mike Division on the southern end of the fire, but that is expected to be completed in the next few days depending on weather and road accessibility.

The Dollar Lake Fire area remains closed to the public.

See evacuation information here.

