PHOTOS: Dollar Lake Fire 63% Contained, Suppression Efforts Still Underway
The Dollar Lake Fire is 19,490 acres and now 63% contained as of September 17, 2025.
A team of fallers has begun work in areas that were previously inaccessible. Further, rehabilitation work is underway with excavators restoring dozer lines built during the initial suppression efforts near Red Cliff Bible Camp.
Crews continue work to prevent the fire from spreading east of the Green River Lakes Campground.
Aviation resources are also being used to monitor wildlife activity in and around the fire area to protect the safety of both the fire personnel and the animals in the area.
The Dollar Lake Fire area remains closed.
Stage One Fire Restrictions are still in effect for the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
