McKenzie Dog Park Closed July 31 For Maintenance

McKenzie Dog Park, located at 1691 Bryan Stock Trail, will be closed for maintenance this Thursday, July 31, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. City of Casper Parks staff will be performing annual weed maintenance.

Dog owners and their four-legged friends are encouraged to go to Morad Park Off-Leash Area as an alternative to McKenzie Dog Park. Morad Park is located at 2800 Wyoming Blvd.

