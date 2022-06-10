Do You Agree That These Are The Top 10 Places To Visit In Casper?

It's fun to see what other people think about their time spent in Casper and find out what their favorite spots were.

Everyone has their favorite spots, but YouTuber and traveler Freddy Heredia said these 10 were his favorite and must see places. Freddy was in town during the former President Donald Trump event at the Ford Wyoming Center and only for a short period of time, but he experienced quite a bit of Casper.

He stopped at the National Historic Trail Interpretive Center.

Checked out locations and had breakfast in downtown Casper

Even took time to hike Rotary Park and experience one of the best views of Casper

He made it to the falls on the bridal trail too.

Freddy was only in town for just 48 hours, but really accomplished quite a bit and got to experience some great places in the city.

Like I said earlier, everyone has their favorite places to eat, sleep, explore and experience in Casper. Freddy did a rundown of his top 10 recommended places in Casper and even did a travel blog video to let his subscribers know about them. It's always fun to see how people explain the places they visit and what it was about them that really caught their eye.

Freddy's Top 10 include are:

Take a look at the cool video and hear all the kind words that Freddy says about his stay in Casper.

