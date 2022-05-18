Did You Know It’s Easy To Stop Getting Pulled Over In Casper?

You hear it time and time again...

Police are supposed to give you 5 mile per hour over, before they give you a ticket.

Or they feel they're being targeted...

The police are just out to get me, I think they follow me around just to give me a ticket.

The reality of if is, the post speed limit IS the actual speed limit and if you're constantly doing wrong, of course they're keeping an eye out for you.

If you're trying to avoid getting pulled over, there are a couple basic things you can do.

Remember that speed limits aren't optional

Read road signs

Use your turn signal

Pay attention Talking on the phone or eating isn't an acceptable excuse

Be aware of others and where you are

When you enter the city of Casper there are signs posted to let you know the speed issues.

For those of you that forget, the speed limit in downtown Casper has a couple different speed limits coming into downtown on 1st Street, it's 30 mph. I've watched Casper Police Department have to sit and monitor the speed of drivers coming into the downtown area and pull cars over for traveling too fast.

Most anywhere else in the downtown area, it's actually 20. Like when you're coming in on Center from I-25

When your heading into downtown on 2nd Street from the west, the speed limit turns from 30 to 20 at Kimball Street.

Wolcott and Durbin Streets are both 20mph as you enter downtown

There's no reason to get yourself a ticket and maybe even trouble. Pay attention to the speed limit signs and remember if it's not posted, that doesn't mean you can drive as fast as you want. 30 mph for where it's not posted.

