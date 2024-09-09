In the past 15 years, shopping malls all over the U.S. have been seeing massive declines in foot traffic and dollars spent. Unfortunately, Casper's Eastridge Mall is not immune to the trending decline.

Once upon a time, the Eastridge Mall reigned supreme in the Casper shopping community. At its peak, the mall had over 60 stores and eateries. This was a place to shop, eat, and just hangout. The halls were always filled with people and the people were spending money. Jump forward to modern time and now the mall is just a ghost of its former glory.

Over the years, we have seen stores close one-by-one. Some of them were local establishments, others were major retail chains that just could no longer survive. There are many reasons for the the decline of mall culture, but one thing remains the same. Those who remember the hay days still look back fondly on their times at the once thriving mall.

Here are a list of popular spots that once graced the spaces of the Eastridge Mall. Which ones do you miss most?

18 Departed Casper Eastridge Mall Stores That You Probably Still Miss