Demolition Begins on Casper Gas Station Located off of CY Ave.

USA Gasoline, located across from the CY Albertsons in Casper, reportedly closed in March.

Today tractors can be seen tearing up the ground in front of where the pumps used to be.

The owner of the gas station chain, 7-Eleven Inc. did not return K2 Radio's calls for comment.

The USA Gasoline in Casper is not the only one that has shut down in recent months. In fact, one in Cheyenne -- also located across from Albertson's -- also closed last month.

The chain has changed hands several times. It became a subsidiary of Tesoro Corporation in 2007, which was later named Andeavor, and acquired by Marathon Petroleum in 2018.

As of 2024 the remaining USA Gasoline locations are primarily in Southern California, where it is headquartered.

