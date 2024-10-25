DEA hosts National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with location in Mills

CASPER, Wyo. — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division is encouraging the public to participate in the 27th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations across Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Montana. In the Casper area, the take-back location is the Mills Police Department, 4800 W. Yellowstone Highway.

The purpose of Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe and reliable way for people to dispose of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications, a news release said.

“Twice a year across our Division, DEA and partner agencies collect tons of unwanted, unneeded, or expired medications. We encourage people to get these items out of their homes, as it can be a step in preventing potential medication misuse,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen.

The DEA says “Every Day is Take Back Day” thanks to year-round participating collection sites. The national Take Back event takes place twice per year, on the final Saturdays in April and October.

During Take Back this past April, 4,607 law enforcement departments nationwide — including 59 in Colorado, 70 in Utah, 26 in Montana and 14 in Wyoming — assisted in collecting 670,136 pounds, or 335 tons, of prescription drugs.

The breakdown of Rocky Mountain Field Division states includes 10,017 pounds in Colorado, 12,530 pounds in Utah, 2,270 pounds in Montana and 935 pounds in Wyoming, the release said.

Site locations can be found by visiting www.dea.gov/takebackday.

NOTE: AI tools assisted in the publication of this press release.