David Street Stations Offers Preview of ‘The Den At David Street Station,’ Opening Saturday

The David Street Station is gearing up for a big weekend - nay- a big season full of Christmas cheer. beginning on Saturday, November 25.

On Saturday, the David Street Station will be hosting its annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting, but it will also unveil its newest innovation - 'The Den at David Street Station.'

Because supply shortages led to DSD not being able to create their vaunted outdoor skating rink, the team was forced to think outside of the box and that's exactly what they did with The Den.

The David Street Station released a preview photo of The Den, and it looks like it could very well be the hangout this Christmas season. Part coffee shop/ part college dormitory rec room, The Den looks it could lead to many Christmas memories being made...if it can withstand the Wyoming wind.

"This large space, under a 60’x40′ industrial tent, will host various events and activities for our community to come enjoy, as well as provide a decorated lounge area for games, leisure, and family time," the David Street Station website states. "From holiday markets, themed gatherings, Santa at the station, live music, appearances by several community organizations and more, it’s sure to be a magical experience for all. Keep an eye out on our events calendar for what’s to come!"

Since its inception, the David Street Station has been a highlight of the Christmas season, and they're trying hard to remain a staple of a Casper Christmas, even without their ice skating rink.

Opening up The Den to the community is a good way to do that, as it will play host to a variety of events and activities.

The first of which is, of course, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, followed by the Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. The tree lighting is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m., followed by the start of the parade at 6:30 p.m.

The Den, itself, will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. From 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Casper Children's Chorale will be performing. Phil's Coffee will be on hand from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. serving up drinks that will warm you to your bones as you brave the weather.

Following Saturday, the David Street Station is hosting their 'Winter Fest' event on Friday, December 2, followed by their inaugural 'Films & Forts' event, where they will show The Grinch and The Polar Express, whilst building 'the ultimate fort.' It's like being a kid again all season long at the David Street Stations, and it starts Saturday!