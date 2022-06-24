When it was announced that the Supreme Court had overturned the historic Roe v. Wade decision, leaving the decision on whether a woman could have an abortion to the states, many in Wyoming immediately knew what that would result in.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, abortion is now banned in Wyoming, a predominately conservative Republican state.

That's due to legislation that Governor Mark Gordon signed in March of 2022.

Gordon announced on March 15 that he signed multiple bills into law, including HB0092 which, according to the Governor's office, is labeled as 'Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision."

According to HB0092, a copy of which can be found here, states that:

"(a) An abortion shall not be performed after the embryo or fetus has reached viability except when necessary to preserve the woman from an imminent peril that substantially endangers her life or health, according to appropriate medical judgment.

"(b) An abortion shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions, or the pregnancy is the result of incest as defined by W.S. 6-4-402 or sexual assault as defined by W.S. 6-2-301. This subsection shall be effective five (5) days after the date that the governor, on advice of the attorney general, certifies to the secretary of state that the supreme court of the United States has overruled Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) in a manner that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection or has otherwise issued a final decision related to abortion that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection in accordance with that decision and without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the supreme court.

"(c) For purposes of subsection (b) of this section the attorney general shall review any final decisions of the supreme court of the United States related to Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) or otherwise related to abortion to determine whether the enforcement of subsection (b) of this section would be fully authorized under that decision. The attorney general shall, within thirty (30) days of the date of the final decision of the supreme court, report the results of each review under this subsection to the joint judiciary interim committee and the governor who may, if applicable, certify the results of the review to the office of the secretary of state."

The bill also states that no funds appropriated by the legislature of the state of Wyoming may be used to pay for abortions, "except when the pregnancy is the result of incest as defined by W.S. 6‑4‑402 or sexual assault as defined by W.S. 6‑2‑301 if the assault is reported to a law enforcement agency within five (5) days after the assault or within five (5) days after the time the victim is capable of reporting the assault, or when the life of the mother would be endangered if the unborn child was carried to full term."

On Friday, Governor Gordon further made his position known, when he tweeted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade was a "decisive win."

"Many will try to use this decision to divide our country and her citizens, but ultimately, the Supreme Court chose to side with the founding principles of our country," Lummis wrote on her Facebook page. "The states should decide how to approach abortion. I'm grateful for this pro-life decision from the Court today."

Senator Barrasso echoed that sentiment, also taking to Facebook to voice his support of the SCOTUS decision.

"The Supreme Court today ruled to return power back to states to legislate in a way that reflects the will of their voters," Barrasso wrote. "Opponents of this decision want unlimited, on-demand abortions – for any reason – up until the moment of birth. With today’s decision, the United States will no longer have the same anti-life laws as countries like communist China and North Korea."

In his statement, Barrasso did not include other countries in which abortion is legal, including Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, and more.