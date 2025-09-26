Trump Praises Lummis As A Warrior For Wyoming’s Interests

Today, the Lummis for Wyoming Senate campaign unveiled a wave of high-profile endorsements from key conservative Senate colleagues, demonstrating Senator Lummis' strong support network within the Senate Republican caucus and her leading position in the national America First coalition.

Earlier this year, President Trump endorsed Senator Lummis for re-election, stating that she is an “America First Warrior for the Wonderful People of Wyoming!”

“Senator Lummis ran for the Senate in 2020 to be an effective America First fighter for Wyoming - and she has delivered on that,” said Joe Jackson, Lummis for Wyoming Campaign Manager. “These endorsements from tried-and-true conservative leaders, as well as from President Trump himself, show that Senator Lummis has the trust and relationships needed to continue delivering for Wyoming. She is honored by the support from her colleagues and takes deep pride in representing Wyoming’s hardworking citizens.”

SENATOR TED CRUZ (R-TX): "Cynthia Lummis is a proven conservative and a friend whom I’ve had the privilege of serving with for many years. She is a fighter for American energy dominance, preserving the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports, and defending our Second Amendment rights. I’m proud to endorse her for re-election."

SENATOR MIKE LEE (R-UT): "The people of Wyoming have an unwavering conservative fighter in Cynthia Lummis who relentlessly takes on the Washington swamp and never compromises on putting America First. Together, we've delivered real results for America and the west. I'm pleased to support my friend and neighbor for re-election."

SENATOR BERNIE MORENO (R-OH): “Cynthia Lummis is a warrior for President Trump’s America First agenda, a proven conservative, and an undisputed leader on digital assets and financial innovation. Cynthia’s leadership has been crucial as Senate Republicans passed groundbreaking legislation to cut taxes for American families, close the border, and make the United States the global leader in the development of digital assets. I’m proud to endorse her for reelection and look forward to working with her for six more years as we Make America Great Again.”

SENATOR RICK SCOTT (R-FL): "I am proud to join President Trump in endorsing Cynthia Lummis for re-election. Cynthia is a principled, America First conservative who leads with strength and determination. I've proudly worked with Cynthia on many critical issues, from tackling our national debt to championing American energy to ensuring Federal Reserve accountability. She is the dedicated workhorse that Wyoming deserves."

SENATOR ERIC SCHMITT (R-MO): “Cynthia is an America First conservative who fights relentlessly for Wyoming families and stands as a fierce defender against the Democrats' disastrous policies. I am pleased to endorse her for reelection and look forward to continuing to deliver results together for the American people.”

SENATOR ROGER MARSHALL (R-KS): “Cynthia Lummis stands as a steadfast conservative champion in the U.S. Senate for our America First agenda. I've proudly worked with Cynthia in the fight to secure our borders, stop reckless Washington spending, and protect our constitutional freedoms against the radical left's assault on our way of life. Cynthia is one of my best friends and most respected voices on Capitol Hill. She loves Wyoming, and that comes through loud and clear on every issue she tackles. Her leadership is critically needed in Washington - I couldn't be happier to support her for re-election."

