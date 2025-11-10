Gabriel Seth Rodgers, 26, once living comfortably in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico, has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He’ll also pay $5,000 in restitution for his crimes. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson handed down the sentence on November 3 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

According to federal prosecutors, Rodgers wasn’t just another dealer — he was a “load coordinator” for one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world. His job was moving enormous quantities of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine from Mexico into the United States.

Investigators say Rodgers was responsible for coordinating shipments totaling roughly 200 pounds of meth, 40 pounds of fentanyl, and 11 pounds of cocaine — enough to poison thousands of people. He regularly arranged loads of 20–50 pounds of meth and 10,000 fentanyl pills at a time.

Rodgers’s criminal career has been spiraling for years. He had already been convicted for stealing firearms. After violating his supervised release on that charge, he disappeared — resurfacing in Mexico to continue his drug empire under the protection of the cartel.

Federal agents — using undercover operatives, confidential sources, and a whole lot of surveillance — eventually tracked him down. Rodgers was charged in Wyoming and Montana with multiple counts of conspiracy and distribution. Working with Mexican authorities, agents finally caught him in Culiacán in March 2025. He was deported back to the U.S. and, that August, pleaded guilty to every charge.

The investigation — a joint effort by the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation — also brought down several of Rodgers’s co-conspirators across Wyoming and Montana.

“The defendant brought large amounts of dangerous drugs into Montana and Wyoming—and then hid behind the cloak of the Sinaloa Cartel,” said U.S. Attorney Darin Smith. “Stopping Mexican cartels from poisoning our communities with fentanyl and other narcotics is a top priority of this office and our law enforcement partners. This lengthy sentence demonstrates that our Criminal Division remains relentless in its pursuit of drug traffickers who profit at the expense of the American people.”

“Montana is hundreds of miles from the southern border. When cartel members and other drug traffickers travel here to peddle their poison into our communities, they can expect to be caught and to go to prison for a long time. I want to thank the prosecutors and staff in our office, our strong partners at these investigative agencies, and our colleagues in the Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s Office for their good work investigating and prosecuting this case,” Montana U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

“The sentencing properly reflects the significant role Rodgers had in trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl into Montana and Wyoming via his contacts with the Sinaloa Cartel. The combination of the great work and relentless efforts of investigators and prosecutors ensured that Rodgers was held accountable for his criminal conduct,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky.

“Through our joint enforcement efforts, we’ve dismantled a criminal organization that posed a direct threat to the safety and stability of various communities,” said Bryan Musgrove, Inspector in Charge of the Denver Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “This sentencing is a result of a coordinated effort of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to keep fentanyl and other drugs out of our communities.”

The case was part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice campaign targeting cartel networks and major traffickers who profit off addiction and death.

