Craig Morgan Announced as Saturday Headliner at Beartrap Summer Festival

We are proud to welcome county music superstar Craig Morgan as the new Saturday headliner for the 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival.

Originally, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers were scheduled to headline on Saturday, but an emergency appendectomy has sidelined Bruce for the next few weeks. While all of us at the Beartrap Summer Festival wish Bruce a speedy recovery, we are very excited to welcome Craig Morgan to the meadow.

Craig Morgan is an American country artist and a U.S. Army veteran. Morgan has been cranking out hits since 2000 and has seven singles that have landed in the Top 10 Hot Country Songs Billboard chart including "Almost Home", "Redneck Yacht Club", "Little Bit of Life", and "Love Remembers." Morgan often performs at military bases in the U.S. and abroad and on USO tours. He was awarded the 2006 USO Merit Award for his tireless support of US soldiers and their families.

You may recall in 2019, Morgan released "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost," written about the grief he experiences after his son's death at the age of 19. Blake Shelton started a campaign on Twitter after hearing the song to help boost the song's chart position, which resulted in some heavy airplay across the country.

Be sure to download the Beartrap Summer Festival app powered by Platte Hemp Company. The Beartrap Summer Festival will be your key to everything going on in the meadow. You can buy tickets, view schedules, vendor lists, layout maps, scavenger hunt opportunities, and receive important alerts about the festival. Also, you have a chance to win 2 VIP passes to this year's festival!

Beartrap is a weekend-long party with special guests Wylie Jones, Ben Rice, That Damned Sasquatch, Ryan Chris & The Roughcuts, The Lionel Young Band, Felix y Los Gatos and Ghost Town Blues Band. Plus, a meadow full of vendors, open-air food court with something for every taste, beer garden, VIP area, kids’ area with activities and projects, and camping spaces available adjacent to the meadow.

Saturday, 8/7:

11am: Wylie Jones

12:45pm: Ben Rice

2:30pm: That Damn Sasquatch

4:15pm: Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

5:45pm – Craig Morgan

Sunday, 8/8:

10am: Lander Fire Department Pipe Band

11am: Lionel Young Band

12:45pm Felix y Los Gatos

2:30pm Ghost Town Blues Band

4:15pm Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival is presented by Townsquare Media, in conjunction with Natrona County Roads, Bridges & Parks – and made possible by the McMurry Foundation, paying it forward.