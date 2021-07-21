Bruce Hornsby Not Appearing at 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival, New Headliner TBA Soon

We are sad to announce that Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers will be unable to perform the 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival due to an unexpected health emergency.

Here is the statement from Hornsby's management:

"Due to an emergency appendectomy, Bruce will need to cancel the Noisemakers’ performance at the Beartrap Summer Festival. While we’re grateful that he’s well on his way to recovery, his medical team has cautioned against any travel or performances at this time. We look forward to getting back to the West as soon as possible. Thank you to all for your well wishes, patience, and understanding!"

All of us at the Beartrap Summer Festival wish Bruce a speedy recovery and hope to have him and the Noisemakers in the meadow another year. That being said, we are exited to announce the new headliner for Saturday, which will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

Be sure to download the Beartrap Summer Festival app powered by Platte Hemp Company. The Beartrap Summer Festival will be your key to everything going on in the meadow. You can buy tickets, view schedules, vendor lists, layout maps, scavenger hunt opportunities, and receive important alerts about the festival. Also, you have a chance to win 2 VIP passes to this year's festival!

Beartrap is a weekend-long party with special guests Wylie Jones, Ben Rice, That Damned Sasquatch, Ryan Chris & The Roughcuts, The Lionel Young Band, Felix y Los Gatos and Ghost Town Blues Band. Plus, a meadow full of vendors, open-air food court with something for every taste, beer garden, VIP area, kids’ area with activities and projects, and camping spaces available adjacent to the meadow.

Saturday, 8/7:

11am: Wylie Jones

12:45pm: Ben Rice

2:30pm: That Damn Sasquatch

4:15pm: Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts

5:45pm – TBA

Sunday, 8/8:

10am: Lander Fire Department Pipe Band

11am: Lionel Young Band

12:45pm Felix y Los Gatos

2:30pm Ghost Town Blues Band

4:15pm Kenny Wayne Shepherd

The 2021 Beartrap Summer Festival is presented by Townsquare Media, in conjunction with Natrona County Roads, Bridges & Parks – and made possible by the McMurry Foundation, paying it forward.