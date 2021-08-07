Craig Morgan Brings Good Ol’ Country to Beartrap [PHOTOS]

It was another beautiful day on the meadow. The temperature and the music were just right. Craig Morgan said it best when he said you don't get much better than this. He was right. He and his band got the meadow dancing to some sweet country music. He tested out a few new songs. Played some old favorites. It was an excellent way to end day one of the Beartrap Summer Festival 2021.

