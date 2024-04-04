CPD Names Officer Placed on Administrative Leave Following Sheridan Standoff

The Casper Police Department has released the name of the CPD officer involved in the Sheridan standoff shooting that occured earlier this year.

After more than 24 hours of unsuccessful negotiations, the suspect involved was fatally shot by CPD Officer Michael Chand in the evening hours of February 14th.

Per CPD policy, Officer Chand was put on administrative leave "out of an abundance of caution, pending a full investigation."

An investigation with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Sheridan County Attorney's Office is underway. The CPD Public Information Officer wrote in a statement that there is also an internal review being conducted.

Assistance offered by the Casper Police Department and many other Law Enforcement Agencies is in accordance with Wyoming State Statute §7-2-106.

